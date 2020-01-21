UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Flour Shortage In Dir: Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:43 PM

No flour shortage in Dir: Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), tehsil Adenzai, Sher Rahman on Tuesday inspected a flour mill at Gulabad and monitored the distribution of subsidized wheat flour to the people at cheaper rates

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), tehsil Adenzai, Sher Rahman on Tuesday inspected a flour mill at Gulabad and monitored the distribution of subsidized wheat flour to the people at cheaper rates.

He inspected the flour mill on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan in the wake of flour crises in the province.

The AAC said on the occasion that there is no shortage of flour in the area and sufficient quantity of the commodity is available in the local markets across the districts.

He further said that government would ensure provision quality flour to the people on subsidized rates and quashes the rumors being spread about shortage of the commodity in the district. He also warned the hoarders of stern action in case they were found guilty of stocking the commodity in the go-downs.

Related Topics

Shortage Adenzai Market Government Wheat

Recent Stories

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

17 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

17 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

19 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.