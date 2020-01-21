No flour shortage in Dir: Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)

(@imziishan)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), tehsil Adenzai, Sher Rahman on Tuesday inspected a flour mill at Gulabad and monitored the distribution of subsidized wheat flour to the people at cheaper rates.

He inspected the flour mill on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan in the wake of flour crises in the province.

The AAC said on the occasion that there is no shortage of flour in the area and sufficient quantity of the commodity is available in the local markets across the districts.

He further said that government would ensure provision quality flour to the people on subsidized rates and quashes the rumors being spread about shortage of the commodity in the district. He also warned the hoarders of stern action in case they were found guilty of stocking the commodity in the go-downs.