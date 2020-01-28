No flour shortage in Hafizabad: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza Tuesday said, no shortage of wheat flour in the district as sales points have been setup at different parts of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils where supply of flour was being made ensured in abundance

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza Tuesday said, no shortage of wheat flour in the district as sales points have been setup at different parts of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils where supply of flour was being made ensured in abundance.

Deputy Commissioner said flour mills were being supplied adequate quantity of wheat on daily bases and the record of mills was also being checked regularly. Moreover, the officials of food department and Special price Magistrates were strictly monitoring the flour supply in the market and sales points and warned that those found fleecing the consumers or creating artificial scarcity of flour would be dealt strictly.

Meanwhile, on the orders of the DC three filling stations namely Bhoon Filling Station, Tarar Filling Station and Mian Filling Station were sealed due to different irregularities including overcharging and less measurement.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tayab Tahir conducted visits to different restaurants and marriage halls in the city and imposed fine of Rs 100,000 to the owners of Dewan-i-Khas Marriage Hall for violating one dish act.

He warned the restaurants owners to improve sanitary conditions and avoid serving more than one dish, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.