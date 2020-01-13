No flour shortage in Khanewal: DC

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Monday that there was no shortage of flour in the district as proper quota was being provided to flour mills

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Monday that there was no shortage of flour in the district as proper quota was being provided to flour mills.

During a meeting with flour mills association and flour dealers, the DC said that as per directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, wheat quota policy was being pursued in the district.

He directed the flour mill owners to continue sale of flour in the market. He said that special sale points had also been set up in the district where 20 kg flour was available at Rs 805.

He urged the price control magistrates to check quality, quantity and price of flour at shops and directed them to take strict action over profiteering and artificial shortage in the market.

He directed the district food controller to start flour sale by mobile van in order to ensure the provision of flour to citizens.