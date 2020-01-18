No flour shortage in KP, Punjab abolished ban on flour transportation, says KP minister

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai has said that there is no shortage of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that after the contact of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Punjab has abolished ban on flour transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai has said that there is no shortage of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that after the contact of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Punjab has abolished ban on flour transportation.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday in Media Cell at Civil Secretariat here Saturday, Shaukat Yousafzai said that on the directives of Prime Minister, the KP government has been allowed to purchase more 0.1 million ton wheat from PASSCO.

He said that after the media reports of flour crises, the Chief Minister contacted PM Imran Khan, who allowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the purchase of wheat.

Shaukat said that 10 to 12 trucks flour will be provided to the people of different districts on concessional rates on daily basis.

He said presently the demand of flour is higher than supply that created need for more wheat.

The minister said that KP has earlier purchased 0.45 million ton wheat from PASSCO and now after the approval for purchase of 0.1 million ton wheat will end flour crises in the province. He said that the supply of flour will also end the strike of Nanbais (bakers) Association. He said that the KP Government has already promised to provide local flour to Nanbais on concessional rate but they were demanding flour from Punjab that was not affordable for government. He also hinted at initiating action against those responsible for creation of flour crises in the province.