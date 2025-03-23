No Force Can Break A Determined Nation : Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood has paid glowing tribute to the historic Pakistan Resolution of March 23, 1940, emphasizing its significance as a landmark event in the country’s history.
In his special message on Pakistan Day, he highlighted the unwavering commitment of the nation’s forefathers that led to the creation of Pakistan within just seven years under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Commissioner Lahore stated, “March 23, 1940, was a day of firm resolve.
With sincerity and determination, our visionary leader and an aware, dedicated nation turned the dream of Pakistan into reality. No force can break the spirit of a determined people, and when courage and perseverance remain high, the goal is always achieved.”
He further underscored the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the nation in achieving independence. “Our ancestors gave countless sacrifices for this homeland. Now, it is our responsibility to protect and develop Pakistan,” he asserted.
