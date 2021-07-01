No forcible conversions in Kashmir: Sikh leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Sikhs and Muslims have been living in amity and they want that communal harmony and brotherhood should continue and there were no forced conversions in Kashmir, said Jagmohan Singh Raina, chairman of the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC).

Addressing the media in Srinagar, Raina said no forced conversions in Kashmir absolutely, nothing like that have taken place, KMS reported.

The Sikhs and Muslims, APSCC chairman said, have been living in amity and they want that communal harmony and brotherhood should continue.

"Some people have been trying to harm the brotherhood between Sikhs and Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. And few Sikh leaders have come to Kashmir, we thank them. But we don't want to give it a political colour and don't want the Kashmir situation to get disturbed," the Sikh leader added.

"We don't want to talk politics. They wanted the Delhi, Punjab and UP fight to take place in Kashmir. We won't allow it," he said.