UrduPoint.com

No Foreign Conspiracy Found In Cipher Issue: Hina Khar

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 11:45 PM

No foreign conspiracy found in cipher issue: Hina Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Friday said National Security Committee of the Cabinet was informed by the premier security agencies that no foreign conspiracy was found after reviewing the cipher sent by Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Friday said National Security Committee of the Cabinet was informed by the premier security agencies that no foreign conspiracy was found after reviewing the cipher sent by Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed.

In an interview to a private television, she said an unnecessary and unprecedented hue and cry was raised and political colour was given to the issue of cipher from the Pakistani diplomat.

After discussing the cipher of Pakistan's former ambassador, the National Security Committee in a previous meeting asked for issuance of a strong demarche to the country in question, both in Islamabad and the country's capital through proper diplomatic channel keeping in view the diplomatic norms, she explained.

The demarche was sent to determine whether the position taken in the meeting by the US official was of an individual or of the government, she added.

She agreed that according to the cipher, undiplomatic language was used in the communication held with the US official.

The challenge in this issue was the disinformation with which this issue was amplified, she added.

She underlined the need for quiet and effective diplomacy in the interest of the country and not in the interest of a particular individual.

She said envoy Asad Majeed explained the content and context of the cipher to the Prime Minister, Federal ministers and armed services chiefs during the security committee meeting held on Friday.

The minister said Foreign Office was politicised in the issue of cipher and this should be stopped.

"The issue of cipher is overextended," she said adding the situation was unusual but not unprecedented.

She said as foreign minister in the past, she heard use of more harsh language during talks.

She was of the view that the issue should not be pursued further and the resources should be spent on countering the immense diplomatic and economic challenges being faced by the country.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a statement said that the National Security Committee reconfirmed that there was political interference in Pakistan's affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hue United States TV From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

48 minutes ago
 European Commission Says Companies Allowed to Pay ..

European Commission Says Companies Allowed to Pay for Russian Gas Under New Sche ..

3 minutes ago
 US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector i ..

US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 U.N. chief to meet Putin in Moscow Tuesday as Ukra ..

U.N. chief to meet Putin in Moscow Tuesday as Ukraine war drags on

3 minutes ago
 Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Four killed over old enmity

Four killed over old enmity

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.