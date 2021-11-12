ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Friday informed the National Assembly that foreign fishing vessels were not being allowed to fish in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone to protect the interests of local fishermen.

Responding to questions during "Question Hours" he said that the deep sea fishing policy had been announced after consultations with the stakeholders.

He said the bottom trawling had been banned in Balochistan as it damaged the marine life and ecosystem.

To another question, he said, Ministry of Maritime Affairs proposed the amendments in consultation with the stakeholders as major concern of local fishermen was regarding issuance of deep-sea fishing license to foreign entities and foreign joint venture.

This practice, he said, deprived the local fishermen of their livelihood in the past. Therefore, through the amendments in the said rules, no license is allowed to foreign vessel or foreign joint venture.