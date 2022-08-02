"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

(@Abdulla99267510)

Farrukh Habib asks ECP about verdict on other political parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary said that his party relied upon the funds of overseas Pakistanis.

Fawad Chaudhary also questioned as to why PML-N, PPP and JUI-F did not like overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "PTI has relied on overseas Pakistanis and will continue to do so. ECP has admitted there’s no foreign funding involved,".

He went on to say that it was only PTI that took donations from the public while other parties had backing of the billionaires.

Earlier in the day, ECP announced much awaited verdict in prohibited funding case against PTI.

ECP ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 secret.

It also ruled that some unknown accounts also surfaced, making it clear that hiding accounts was a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution,".

The ECP also decided to issued show-cause notice to the PTI to explain it's position, observing that why it should not seize the funds it recieved.

The commission also held that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “misdeclaration” with the commission.

PTI spokesperson on legal issues Maleeka Ali Bokhari reacting to Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling on PTI prohibited funding case said that this was not a foreign funding case and was just another propaganda of PDM.

Maleeka said that it was the desire of many including the 11 parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance which badly shattered as PTI was not a party who received foreign funding and propaganda against PTI was made.

PTI received foreign funding. We have been clear that this a prohibited funding case. Today it has been proved that the biased Election commission applied Elections Act 2017 and Political Parties Ordinance 2002 on PTI and these rules are not applied on any other party, she added.

She also said that it could be seen that this institute was targeting only one party and that was the PTI.

Farrukh Habib said, "Today it was a big disappointment to those who were making the narrative that this is a case of foreign funding and that PTI is going to be banned,".

He said that the PTI had serious concerns regarding several decisions of the Election Commission and the Election Commission did not take into account the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court and gave decision of the PTI. "Where is the decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party( PPP)?," Habib asked.