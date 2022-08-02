UrduPoint.com

"No Foreign Funding Proved," PTI Leaders React To ECP Verdict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

Farrukh Habib asks ECP about verdict on other political parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary said that his party relied upon the funds of overseas Pakistanis.

Fawad Chaudhary also questioned as to why PML-N, PPP and JUI-F did not like overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "PTI has relied on overseas Pakistanis and will continue to do so. ECP has admitted there’s no foreign funding involved,".

He went on to say that it was only PTI that took donations from the public while other parties had backing of the billionaires.

Earlier in the day, ECP announced much awaited verdict in prohibited funding case against PTI.

ECP ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 secret.

It also ruled that some unknown accounts also surfaced, making it clear that hiding accounts was a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution,".

The ECP also decided to issued show-cause notice to the PTI to explain it's position, observing that why it should not seize the funds it recieved.

The commission also held that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “misdeclaration” with the commission.

PTI spokesperson on legal issues Maleeka Ali Bokhari reacting to Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling on PTI prohibited funding case said that this was not a foreign funding case and was just another propaganda of PDM.

Maleeka said that it was the desire of many including the 11 parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance which badly shattered as PTI was not a party who received foreign funding and propaganda against PTI was made.

PTI received foreign funding. We have been clear that this a prohibited funding case. Today it has been proved that the biased Election commission applied Elections Act 2017 and Political Parties Ordinance 2002 on PTI and these rules are not applied on any other party, she added.

She also said that it could be seen that this institute was targeting only one party and that was the PTI.

Farrukh Habib said, "Today it was a big disappointment to those who were making the narrative that this is a case of foreign funding and that PTI is going to be banned,".

He said that the PTI had serious concerns regarding several decisions of the Election Commission and the Election Commission did not take into account the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court and gave decision of the PTI. "Where is the decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party( PPP)?," Habib asked.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party 2017 Muslim Fawad Chaudhry From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

51 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

2 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting ..

UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaborati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.