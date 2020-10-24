UrduPoint.com
No Freedom Movement Can Be Crushed With Force: Firdous Rai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

No freedom movement can be crushed with force: Firdous Rai

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rai said that no freedom movement can be crushed with force and India should avoid from using force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for crushing down the voice of freedom.

In a statement here on Saturday, she said that freedom of IIOJK was imperative for peaceful atmosphere in the region, therefore, the international powers should play their due role to ensure right of self-determination and freedom to Kashmir against Indian barbarism.

She said that all government and semi-government offices should display black flags on their buildings on Black Day (October 27) by protesting against Indian aggression in IIOJK while the people should arrange special prayers for the freedom of Kashmiri people.

Kashmiri people will get their right of self-determination and freedom very soon as theirunprecedented sacrifices will not go waste at all, she added.

