No Fuel For Biker Riders Without Helmets

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

No fuel for biker riders without helmets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi said fuel pumps have been directed not to top up two-wheelers without helmet riders.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Sunday advised the motorcycles to use safety helmets to avoid fatal accidents, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

CTO said, Traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added. He said the traffic police was making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on main city road including Murree road.

The traffic police chief said the wardens had also been directed to perform their duties with dedication and commitment to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

