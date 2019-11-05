No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred all petrol pumps from providing fuel to motorcyclists wearing no helmet, stated Mansehra traffic police inspector Jamal Zeb Khan during a meeting with petrol pump owners

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Tuesday barred all petrol pumps from providing fuel to motorcyclists wearing no helmet, stated Mansehra traffic police inspector Jamal Zeb Khan during a meeting with petrol pump owners.

He further said that all petrol pumps following the orders of the DIG Hazara were bound not to supply fuel to the motorcyclists without helmet and underage drivers. Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan said that DIG has assured to resolve the grievances of petrol pump owners.

The in-charge traffic police Manshera said the directives issued by the DIG Hazara regarding imposition of ban on provision of fuel to bikers without helmet was to ensure safety of road users. The order also banned sale of fuel in bottles.

He said that the only reason behind imposing ban was that during previous and current year the numbers of fatalities in motorcycle accidents increased drastically as most of the people were not wearing helmets.

Now, it said if any of the petrol pump found violating the ban would be dealt strictly.