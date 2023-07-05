Open Menu

No Fuel For Motorcyclists Without Helmet In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Rawalpindi has issued orders to petrol pumps for not supplying fuel to motorcyclists without helmet.

Now, motorcyclists without helmets cannot buy fuel in Rawalpindi.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that there would be no fuel for motorcyclists without helmets.

Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders have also been issued.

To ensure adherence to helmets, petrol pumps are being secretly monitored, he told.

Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets, Khan said.

Special squads and teams have also been formed to implement the use of helmets, he said.

The traffic police also issued 1604 challan tickets for not wearing a helmet.

Use a helmet for your own safety, he said the education unit is also providing an awareness campaign about the importance of helmets.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Education Traffic Rawalpindi Buy

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 minute ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

21 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

40 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

59 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

1 hour ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan