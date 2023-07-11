Open Menu

No Fuel To Be Given To Motorcyclists Sans Helmet After July 15

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to completely stop the fuel supply to motorcycle riders without helmets after July 15 across the district.

The camps have been established at five central places of the city to provide helmets to the citizens.

The sale of helmets at cheaper rates was continued at these camps for the convenience of the public.

Motorcycle riders could buy helmets from stalls set up at Kumharan Wala, SP Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Chungi No 9 and Syedan Wala bypass.

