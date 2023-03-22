UrduPoint.com

No Further Proceedings Required In Paragon Reference, NAB Tells Court

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 10:53 PM

No further proceedings required in Paragon reference, NAB tells court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed an accountability court that no further proceedings were required in the Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed an accountability court that no further proceedings were required in the Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique.

It was stated in a supplementary reference filed by the NAB investigation officer regarding co-accused Nadeem Zia and two others.

In the supplementary reference, the investigation officer submitted that approver Qaisar Amin Butt had retracted from his statement during the cross examination. He submitted that allegations against the accused, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, could not be established and the case did not seem to be a good prosecutable case in the given circumstances.

He submitted that after joining the investigations, the co-accused had tendered documentary evidence proving the monetary benefits were given to Khawaja brothers against their valid services.

He submitted that the society had not occupied any state land whereas its matters had been settled with the majority of the victims.

However, a total amount of Rs 58 million of 8 victims was still disputed, he said, adding that 4 of the victims were defaulters of the society and other 4 were not ready to take possession of the land or receive money.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that the accountability court could hear cases of fraud with public at large but no fraud had been committed with public at large in the instant matter. He submitted that only a few persons could not get the plots but the allegations of corruption did not prove.

At this, the court questioned whether the court could hear the matter under the amended NAB Ordinance now. The court, adjourning further hearing till March 28, sought arguments from the parties on the court jurisdiction issue.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique also appeared.

The court granted exemption from personal appearance for one-day to Khawaja Saad Rafqiue while allowing an application for the purpose.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique Money March From Million Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets mark time before crucial Fed rate ca ..

Stock markets mark time before crucial Fed rate call

40 seconds ago
 Ukraine needs $411 bn for reconstruction, recovery ..

Ukraine needs $411 bn for reconstruction, recovery: World Bank

42 seconds ago
 Kashmiris Consider Pakistani forces as saviours, R ..

Kashmiris Consider Pakistani forces as saviours, Rehana Mullick

2 minutes ago
 US House Intelligence Committee Launches Group to ..

US House Intelligence Committee Launches Group to Reauthorize Foreign Surveillan ..

2 minutes ago
 Work on Dasu hydropower, Mashehra, Islamabad Sub S ..

Work on Dasu hydropower, Mashehra, Islamabad Sub Stations commenced: Senate body ..

2 minutes ago
 Martyrs' families are benefactors of nation: Prime ..

Martyrs' families are benefactors of nation: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.