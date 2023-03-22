No further proceedings required in Paragon reference, NAB tells court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed an accountability court that no further proceedings were required in the Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed an accountability court that no further proceedings were required in the Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique.

It was stated in a supplementary reference filed by the NAB investigation officer regarding co-accused Nadeem Zia and two others.

In the supplementary reference, the investigation officer submitted that approver Qaisar Amin Butt had retracted from his statement during the cross examination. He submitted that allegations against the accused, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, could not be established and the case did not seem to be a good prosecutable case in the given circumstances.

He submitted that after joining the investigations, the co-accused had tendered documentary evidence proving the monetary benefits were given to Khawaja brothers against their valid services.

He submitted that the society had not occupied any state land whereas its matters had been settled with the majority of the victims.

However, a total amount of Rs 58 million of 8 victims was still disputed, he said, adding that 4 of the victims were defaulters of the society and other 4 were not ready to take possession of the land or receive money.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that the accountability court could hear cases of fraud with public at large but no fraud had been committed with public at large in the instant matter. He submitted that only a few persons could not get the plots but the allegations of corruption did not prove.

At this, the court questioned whether the court could hear the matter under the amended NAB Ordinance now. The court, adjourning further hearing till March 28, sought arguments from the parties on the court jurisdiction issue.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique also appeared.

The court granted exemption from personal appearance for one-day to Khawaja Saad Rafqiue while allowing an application for the purpose.