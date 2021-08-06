'No future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan', says Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has laid the foundation of transparency and honesty in politics and there is no future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan

Talking to provincial ministers Dr. Akhtar Malik, and Ijaz Alam Augustine during a meeting at the Governor's House, he said it is government's duty to ensure supremacy of constitution and law and Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down an inch from his principled and ideological politics.

The Governor Punjab said corruption is disastrous for any country and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from day one to eliminate corruption from the country, adding that the government is committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability.

He said all institutions including the parliament and democracy are getting stronger with each passing day, adding the masses are with democracy, rule of law and the government narrative.

Sarwar further said no one can tolerate injustice with minorities in Pakistan and wherever there is an incident involving injustice with the minorities, the government takes strict action, adding that the perpetrators of Rahim Yar Khan Incident will not be able to escape the clutches of the law.

He said strict action will be taken against them and government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the negative politics of the opposition has no future because people are with the government. He said political opponents are trying to save their corruption but they will not be spared.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said government agencies stand by every minority living in Pakistan and they will never be left alone in any circumstance and culprits would be brought to book, adding that the nefarious designs of those who are conspiring against religious harmony will be thwarted.