No future of PDM, Gujranwala drama was flopped show: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash has said that looters have joined hands on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the College of Management Sciences for Women at Kotah, district Swabi along with Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, the special assistant labeled PDM as Professional Dacoit Movement, which he said has no future.

He termed Gujranwala drama of opposition as complete flopped show.

The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif has become another Altaf Hussain in staging the drama of illness in Pakistan while in London he is looking healthy and strong.

He said that the alliance of 11-opposition parties would not get NRO and they would be made accountable for their corruption.

He termed PDM, an unnatural political alliance, which would never succeed in the achievement of their nefarious designs.

Coming hard on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the special assistant said that the unnerved person is issuing statements against organized institution like Pakistan Army is insulting the sacrifices rendered by its officers and jawans for the nation and country for which the nation will never forgive him.

He said that PTI will win the upcoming Senate polls with thumping majority, which is not being digested by the professional dacoits.

Kamran Bangash said that opposition parties have not joined hands for sake of the people, rather they have united to obtain NRO, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had clarified that he will never give NRO to them.