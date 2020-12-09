No gas load-shedding in any part of country: Spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division Wednesday said at present there was no gas load-shedding in any part of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division Wednesday said at present there was no gas load-shedding in any part of the country.

"However, isolated complaints of pressure drops, especially at tail ends of the lines and in the colder climates have been observed, which are being attended by gas utilities actively," he said in a news release.

The spokesperson said the two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals were operating at their full capacity and re-gasifying 1,196 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) gas to meet needs of the consumers.

Giving weekly update of the gas position, he said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was getting 907 MMCFD of local gas, while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was receiving 995 MMCFD of local gas.

In addition to the local gas, the spokesperson said the SNGPL was getting 998 MMCFD of LNG, whereas the SSGC was retaining 202 MMCFD of LNG.

Sharing details of gas demand and supply of all sectors, he said the power sector in the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system got 327 MMCFD of LNG on 08-12-2020 as per the requirement.

"All industrial units and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations are getting gas as per normal demand," he added.

The spokesperson said the city gate loads in the SNGPL system had increased by 2 per cent in one week with setting in the winter season, adding "the temperature is expected to drop in the coming weekend in northern parts of the country which will cause an increase in the domestic sector's demand."However, he said, no gas load-shedding had been scheduled for the next seven days.

He also mentioned that a newly laid 17-kilometer gas pipeline from the Port Qasim to Pakland on the SSGC system was being hydro-tested and would be commissioned very soon. "This will further facilitate the flow of RLNG thus reducing the possibility of gas shortages in the country."