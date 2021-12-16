No gas loadshedding in Hyderabad: SSGL

The Regional Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Muhammad Akram Qureshi has denied any loadshedding of gas in residential areas of Hyderabad however, in case of any complain about load shedding in residential area, the same will be addressed at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Regional Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Muhammad Akram Qureshi has denied any loadshedding of gas in residential areas of Hyderabad however, in case of any complain about load shedding in residential area, the same will be addressed at the earliest.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) informed here on Thursday that the Regional Manager SSGL claimed this while taking to a joint delegation of Glass Bangles Manufacturers and Shama Commercial Association which led by HCSTSI President Muhammad Altaf Memon and called on him at his office today.

The delegation apprised the Regional Manager about the issues of gas load shedding in residential areas of Hyderabad adding that non availability of gas causing great inconvenience to the citizens.

The President HCSTSI also informed him that closure of gas supply to industries would badly affect the industrial growth with billions of rupees losses to industrialists of glass bangles, plasting and motorcycle industries. The decision of gas supply closure would not only affect the revenue generation but also create unemployment and economic crisis, he added.

The Regional Manager SSGL replied the delegation that decision of gas closure to industries has been made by the Federal government, however he assured that grievances of the business community in this regard will be communicated to high ups of the company.