No Gas Pressure Issue In Islamabad's Any Sector: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A spokesman for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Saturday said that uninterrupted gas supply was being provided to residents of Islamabad on normal pressures in all sectors.

"No low pressure problem is being faced by valued customers in any sector of the Federal capital, as individual complaints are being addressed 24/7 through dedicated emergency teams," the SNGPL Islamabad Region's spokesman said in a press statement rejecting a news about the low gas pressure issue.

He said all individual complaints were being resolved by the emergency staff, performing round the clock duties to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to every nook and cranny of the federal capital.

The spokesman said despite the coronavirus factor, all essential services were being provided to valued consumers without any hindrance. "All emergency teams have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment in line with the guidelines of management to ensure their safety during the assigned job.

