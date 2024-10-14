No Girl Reported Private College Incident: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far about a private college incident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far about a private college incident.
In a statement, she said, "Today, a name was highlighted and inquiries were made at the homes of all girls of that name, but no affected girl was found; all denied it. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is receiving updates on the matter continuously. Instead of politicizing the plight of innocent girls, if anyone has verified information or knows about the victim, then share it with the Punjab government.
The guard, accused of the private college incident, has been in police custody since yesterday."
Azma Bokhari expressed profound sorrow over a tragic incident in the Punjab University. The information minister emphasized, "We should care for the old father and no one should be allowed to politicize the sorrowful incident." She urged people to consider others’ daughters as their own and refrain from displaying posters about their families.
Recent Stories
Naatia Mushaira held
NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women at District level in Sindh
Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Allied Health Professions Day
NIM under-training officers visit Faisalabad
4 members gang involved in street crimes held
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
PCP chairman visits APP, felicitates newly elected union body
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability
Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naatia Mushaira held5 minutes ago
-
NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women at District level in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Allied Health Professions Day5 minutes ago
-
NIM under-training officers visit Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
4 members gang involved in street crimes held3 minutes ago
-
PCP chairman visits APP, felicitates newly elected union body3 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance42 minutes ago
-
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held43 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further43 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists43 minutes ago
-
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic43 minutes ago
-
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani43 minutes ago