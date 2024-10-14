Open Menu

No Girl Reported Private College Incident: Azma Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM

No girl reported private college incident: Azma Bokhari

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far about a private college incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far about a private college incident.

In a statement, she said, "Today, a name was highlighted and inquiries were made at the homes of all girls of that name, but no affected girl was found; all denied it. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is receiving updates on the matter continuously. Instead of politicizing the plight of innocent girls, if anyone has verified information or knows about the victim, then share it with the Punjab government.

The guard, accused of the private college incident, has been in police custody since yesterday."

Azma Bokhari expressed profound sorrow over a tragic incident in the Punjab University. The information minister emphasized, "We should care for the old father and no one should be allowed to politicize the sorrowful incident." She urged people to consider others’ daughters as their own and refrain from displaying posters about their families.

