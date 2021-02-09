UrduPoint.com
'No Go Areas' Removed From South Waziristan: RPO

Tue 09th February 2021

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yaseen Farooq Tuesday said that there is not a single 'no go area' in South Waziristan as eight police stations are functioning to establish law and order

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yaseen Farooq Tuesday said that there is not a single 'no go area' in South Waziristan as eight police stations are functioning to establish law and order.

He was addressing a ceremony held at Police Lines Dera to distribute course completion certificates among policemen of South Waziristan. The ceremony among others was attended by Station Commander Dera Brig. Qasim Shahzad, IG FC South, Umar Bashir, DPO Dera Arif Shehbaz Wazir and senior military and civil officials.

RPO said that ex-levis and khasadar force personnel were being trained following modern guidelines and equipped to tackle challenges in an effective manner.

He congratulated successful policemen for completing training and getting knowledge before induction in police department.

He expressed the hope that basic policing, counter terrorism and traffic management courses would enable policemen to maintain peace and dispose of their professional obligations in a better way.

RPO also thanked Pak Army for their cooperation in devising training courses for policemen of erstwhile FATA.

He said that there was no any no go area in South Waziristan as newly established eight police stations were functional to maintain law and order.

