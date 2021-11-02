UrduPoint.com

No Government Can Implement Any Law Without Support Of Courts And People: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:13 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that it was inevitable to ensure observance of all laws and no government can implement any law without support of courts and people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that it was inevitable to ensure observance of all laws and no government can implement any law without support of courts and people.

The Administrator said this while addressing a seminar at Karachi Press Club here as the chief guest.

Barrister Muraza, who is also Sindh government's Spokesman and Sindh chief minister Adviser on Law said that the four pillars of the state have to work in the right direction and the directions are laid down in the Constitution.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PPP believes in freedom of expression and media is the fourth pillar of the state. "PPP has always solved the problems of journalists on priority basis. We have also enacted legislation for the rights of journalists," he added.

The Administrator said that the problems of the media persons will be solved. He said that PPP will always support the constitutional and legal struggle of journalists.

