No Great Struggle Succeeds Without Ups And Downs: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that like the first 22 years of Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle, last two years have also seen both incredible achievements and disappointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that like the first 22 years of Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle, last two years have also seen both incredible achievements and disappointments.

"No great struggle succeeds without ups and downs," Asad Umar said in his tweet remembering the day (July 25), when Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf won the general elections, 2018, with majority seats in National Assembly.

He said two years ago on this day, the people helped Imran Khan's 22 years of struggle for bringing improvements in the country, to enter into a new phase.

The journey of Naya Pakistan will not only continue but will gain more pace in days to come.

He also vowed to strengthen the PTI's struggle for making Pakistan socially and economically more strong and prosperous country.

