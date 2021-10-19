UrduPoint.com

No Greater Blessing Than Being Followers Of Prophet (SAWW): Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

No greater blessing than being followers of Prophet (SAWW): Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said there was no greater blessing in the world than being the followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

"It is the greatest blessing for us that we are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in the world," he said in a tweet.

The minister said both the worldly life and the Hereafter could be improved by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

57 seconds ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

16 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

1 hour ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at ..

TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.