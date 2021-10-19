No greater blessing than being followers of Prophet (SAWW): Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said there was no greater blessing in the world than being the followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

"It is the greatest blessing for us that we are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in the world," he said in a tweet.

The minister said both the worldly life and the Hereafter could be improved by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).