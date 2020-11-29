UrduPoint.com
No Grouping In PTI GB,says Khalid Khursheed And Fathe Ullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

No grouping in PTI GB,says khalid khursheed and Fathe Ullah Khan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and General Secretary of GB chapter Fateh Ullah Khan has dispelled the impression of any grouping or differences in the party, saying the all newly elected members of PTI were fully united.

Talking to media persons in his hometown Juglot Gilgit on Sunday, he said all newely elected members of GB Chapter has accepted the decision of PTI Chief Imran Khan regarding the nomination of Khalid Khursheed as Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan.He requested media to stop negative propaganda about the party.

Fateh Ullah Khan congratulated Khalid Khurshid on his nomination for the slot of Chief Minister GB.

On the occasion Khalid Khurshid the nominated candidate of PTI for Chief Minister GB said that there was no difference in the party and we all are workers of Imran Khan, adding that they would accept all decisions of the leadership. He said that we all were united and ready to work for the development, prosperity and peace of GB.

He said that God has given us a chance to change the fortune of the poor people of Gilgit Baltistan and if we had acted just like the leadership and members of PPP and PML (N) then we would have have no justification to appear before the people of GB again.

