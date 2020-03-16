UrduPoint.com
‘No Handshake Please’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

A picture showing PM Imran Khan avoiding handshake with Maulana Tariq went viral on social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) Amid fears of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided handshake with known religious figure Maulana Tariq Jamil at Prime Minister Office here on Monday.

A picture showing Maulana Tariq Jamil advancing to Prime Minister Imran Khan to have han shake with him but he was seen gesturing “No handshake please” went viral on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil both were smiling while standing at the distance.

The doctors have advised the people to avoid hand shake due to fear of Coroanvirus.

There are vacations in all educational institutions in Punjab till April 5 for the same reason while private officers are open but many precaution measures including abandon of biometric attendance have been adopted for safety purposes.

At least 94 people are confirmed patients in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top having 76 cases of the disease. There are ten cases in Balochistan, one-confirmed case in Punjab, five in Gilgit-Baltistan, two cases in Islamabad.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minster on health, said that Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with novel Coronavirus.

