No Harassment From Bureau, NAB Chairman Assures Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 10:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed Monday assured the government officers that the Bureau would not harass them and they should play their key role in the development of the country.

Addressing the civil bureaucrats in Sindh secretariat he said that he was bringing reforms in NAB and no officer would be subjected to a media trial during the process of complaint verification and inquiry.

He said that complaints written under fictitious Names or anonymous would not be accepted in NAB.

Nazir said that he knew the bureaucrats were working under immense pressure adding that due to the ongoing cases in

NAB, the development and construction projects get delayed, which should not happen and the projects should be completed on time.

He asked the civil bureaucrats to hold open katcheries and try to solve the problems of the people by listening to them in person.

The chairman NAB announced facilitation desk would be established at the Chief Secretary Sindh Office wherein concerns and complaints of Sindh government officers would be discussed and all efforts would be made to resolve such matters on fast-track basis.

He further said that to ensure open door policy and accessibility for all monthly open hearing (Khuli Katcheri) were being conducted at NAB Offices.

In a meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam introduced the officers to Chairman NAB. The Chief Secretary Sindh said that there were reports of corruption in the pension fund in Sindh, in which action was being taken against the officers involved.

Chairman Planning board Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Abbasi, Chairman Anti-Corruption Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, all the secretaries attended while all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

