UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Harm In Holding Peaceful Protest: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

No harm in holding peaceful protest: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday said that every citizen had the right to hold protest demonstration under democratic system.

Talking to a private television channel, he said no one would be allowed to attack security personnel.

Expressing dismay over attacks on policemen who were deployed in different areas for security purpose, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan should avoid hurting any person during protest demonstration.

He warned that any protestor found involved in violating law and order situation would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Prime Minister Protest Law And Order TV

Recent Stories

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet by Video o ..

18 minutes ago

Putin Had Phone Conversation With Finnish Counterp ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey Urges Russia, Ukraine to Resolve Tensions S ..

18 minutes ago

Kerry Flying to China, South Korea for Climate Cha ..

19 minutes ago

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

1 hour ago

US Sees China, Russia Military Advancements as Big ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.