No harm in holding peaceful protest: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday said that every citizen had the right to hold protest demonstration under democratic system.

Talking to a private television channel, he said no one would be allowed to attack security personnel.

Expressing dismay over attacks on policemen who were deployed in different areas for security purpose, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan should avoid hurting any person during protest demonstration.

He warned that any protestor found involved in violating law and order situation would be dealt with iron hands.