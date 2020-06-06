UrduPoint.com
No Harm To Distribute Food Items Among Deserving Families By Tiger Force: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chauhdry Fawad Hussain Friday said there was no harm to distribute food items among deserving families by Tiger Force.

The Tiger Force launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was helping poor people even living in far flung areas, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on provision of cards to Tiger Force for supply of utility items, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties had done the same practice for their party workers during their governmental tenures.

About privatization of sick units like Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), he said the public money should be spent on health and education sectors rather for these sick units.

