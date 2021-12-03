UrduPoint.com

No Healthcare System Can Function Sans Young Doctors: CS Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

No healthcare system can function sans young doctors: CS Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday said no healthcare system could function without young doctors as they were an important part of the public healthcare system.

In a meeting with the Young Doctors Associations of Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad, the chief secretary said the young doctors' services during covid-19 pandemic were unforgettable.

Rana said the young doctors, during the contagion, had rendered many sacrifices and deserve huge respect.

"Young doctors will be consulted for the improvement of district level hospitals to ensure best quality medical facilities to general public, the chief secretary said.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan also confirmed that he would resolve the problems of doctors on priority.

