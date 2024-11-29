Open Menu

No Heavy Traffic In City On Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

No heavy traffic in city on Friday, Saturday & Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy transport into Lahore for three days. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, no heavy traffic, loader tractor trolley would be allowed to enter.

To ensure the ban, personnel have been deployed at 12 entrance and exit routes of the city under the supervision of DSPs,

Heavy traffic, dilapidated, extremely dangerous black smoke and vehicles without fitness certificates are not allowed,

Exempt from the ban, petrol, medicines, food and passenger vehicles are allowed to enter after checking, CTO Lahore Amara Athar said.

The implementation of the ban is being ensured 100 percent, she added.

Transporters should follow government orders for smog prevention and healthy air, she said.

Amara Athar said that Lahore Traffic Police is also carrying out a heavy crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke,

Fines worth lakhs are being imposed daily and hundreds of vehicles and vehicles are being stopped, CTO Lahore said.

41 anti-smog squads have also been formed in the city, operations are underway.

This year, 62,000 heavy traffic, 13,000 tractor trolleys and 16,000 cars and motorcycles were fined,

