No helicopter sortie flown during last 24 hours amid improved situation: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Tuesday said due to improved situation no helicopter sortie was flown during the last 24 hours.

However, over 10,445.5 tonnes of food 1,878.7 tonnes of sustenance items and 15,832,816 medicine items were distributed among the flood victims so far.

The NFRCC shared a detailed account of the disaster management efforts including relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas across the country.

Some 147 relief camps and 39 relief collection points in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan were established across the country for flood affectees. However, uptill now 10,456.7 tonnes of food items alongwith 1,884.2 tonnes of sustenance items and 15,834,816 medicine items were collected so far.

Over 300 medical camps were established so far in which more than 442,198 patients were treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days' free medicine.

The progress of Damage Assessment by Joint Survey teams also provided province-wise damage account stating that in Balochistan 417,183 houses were surveyed, 126 people died, 149,194 houses were fully damaged, 106,524 houses partially damaged, 168,229 acres crops damaged and 202,071 livestock animals got killed.

However, in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 8,479 houses were surveyed, 23 people died, 667 houses got fully damaged, 1,126 houses got partially damaged, 1280 acres crops got damaged and 609 livestock animals got killed.

In Punjab, as many as 22,339 houses were surveyed, 16 people got died, 4,298 houses got fully damaged, 732 houses partially damaged, 2,208 acres of crops got damaged and 341 livestock animals got killed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), some 38,078 houses were surveyed, 95 people died, 16,256 houses got fully damaged, 19,092 houses partially damaged, 23,333.173 acres of crops were damaged and 46,369 livestock animals perished. In Sindh, some 33,014 houses were surveyed, 59 people died, 20,191 houses fully damaged, 9,343 houses partially damaged, 18,856.59 acres of crops damaged and 115,262 livestock animal got killed.

However, the overall survey report noted that 519,093 were houses surveyed, 319 people died, 190,606 houses fully got damaged, 136,817 houses got partially damaged, 213,906.

763 acres of crops damaged and 304,652 livestock animals got killed.

As per the NFRCC update efforts were in hand for finalisation of model villages in worst affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan. However, model designs of miscellaneous firms and institutions would be submitted for final approval.

So far 627 Army Aviation helicopters sorties were flown to various areas for evacuation of stranded people. Moreover, uptill now 4,659 stranded individuals were evacuated through helicopter sorties.

The Pakistan Navy in its relief and rescue efforts established four flood relief centers and 18 central collection points all across the country. These collection centers had distributed 2,222.9 tonnes ration, 8,081 tents and 480,401 liters mineral water in various districts. In addition, 15 tent cities were also established at Qambar Shehdad Kot, Dadu, Bhan Syedabad, Sukkar, Sanghar and Sujawal.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy's 19 Emergency Response teams (ERTs) deployed all over the country had rescued 15,582 stranded personnel. These ERTs were equipped with 36 Zulu boats and two Hovercraft. Uptill now, Navy helicopters had carried 71 sorties, these helicopters rescued 481 stranded people and distributed 5,333 packets of ration and 1700 kilogrammes (kgs) of medicines. Seven Diving Teams of Pakistan Navy had also carried out 28 Diving Operations in affected areas across the country. The Navy had also established 132 Medical Camps in which 146,094 patients were treated till to date.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had provided 7,090 tents, 951,901 food packages, 4,672.5 tonnes of ration, 301,957 liters fresh water, for the flood affectees. Moreover, PAF has established 46 Medical Camps where 86,581 patients were treated so far. Some 24 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 flood relief centers and three central Aviation Hubs all across the country had also been established. PAF also carried out 268 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.