'No helmet no fuel' drive kicks off

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday imposed a ban on selling petrol in open bottles and without helmet motorcyclists.

The ban was imposed for 60 days under section 144 keeping in view increasing the number of motorcyclists accidents in district Haripur, the ban would also include selling of petrol in open bottles.

All petrol pumps following the orders of the DC Haripur were bound not to supply fuel to the motorcycles without a helmet and underage drivers. Unfortunately, the bikers usually do not follow safety measures and in most cases expire on the spot in case of an accident.

During the previous and current year, the number of fatal motorcycle accidents increased drastically as most of the people were not wearing helmets which were controlled by the previous Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara by imposing a ban and launched a drive, not helmet not fuel which produced very good results.

Now it is compulsory for motorcyclists to wear the helmet and petrol pumps are also bound not to sell the fuel to without helmet if any of the petrol pumps found violating the ban would be dealt strictly.