'No helmet, no ride' campaign in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police are running a traffic rules awareness campaign titled "No helmet, no ride" at Allah-Hoo roundabout.

City Traffic Officer Lahore Dr Asad Malhi distributed free helmets among motorcyclists here on Thursday. Talking to the media representatives, he said that now if you want to drive a motorcycle, you have to wear a helmet.

Various methods are adopted to protect the body, why not protect the head, he asked.

Dr Asad Malhi said that the purpose of distributing helmets was to make the citizens feel responsible. Motorcyclists are not allowed to ride on The Mall road without a helmet, while 95 per cent of citizens wear helmets on The Mall road. He said that there was a clear reduction in head injury cases due to the helmet campaign. This year, more than 0.8 lakh challans were issued to those riding bikes without helmets, the CTO said.