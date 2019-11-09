UrduPoint.com
No Holiday For Wasa Multan On Nov 10

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:58 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qaim has canceled the Sunday (Nov 10) holiday of sewerage and water supply division officials and staff in connection with Jashne Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

He directed officials and staff to remain alert while Wasa central complaint cell would also remain open round-the-clock to address the sewerage related complaints.

He also ordered for addressing complaints regarding drainage etc., at the Eid Milad procession routes, Mosques, graveyards and Mahafil-e-Milad areas.

Rao Qasim directed the water supply department to ensure uninterrupted water supply and provision of clean drinking water through water bowsers at the procession routes.

Pakistan

