No Holiday In Supreme Court On Nov 9

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 08:47 PM

No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

It is informed to all concerned that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open on 9th November, 2022 (Wednesday) due to the fixation of some important part-heard cases

All the Benches will function normally as per the cause list.

