No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :It is informed to all concerned that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open on 9th November, 2022 (Wednesday) due to the fixation of some important part-heard cases.

All the Benches will function normally as per the cause list.