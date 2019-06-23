UrduPoint.com
No Hospital To Be Handed Over To Private Sector: Dr Yasmeen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid said on Sunday that no hospital would be handed over to private sector.

Talking to the media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions that no hospital would be given to private sector.

She said the government was taking all possible steps to provide top quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

The government recruited over 11,000 doctors and also enhanced seats of PGRs. Similarly, 2422 Basic Health Units were functional round the clock across the province. She stated that 2200 specialist doctors were recruited in BHUs.

About Health Cards, Dr Yasmeen stated that another 800,000 people would get health cards during July 2019. She also informed that another three hospitals for "mother-kid" health would be established in South Punjab.

Dr Yasmeen maintained that funds for south Punjab would be spent locally, adding that corrupt elements in the health department would not be tolerated.

She also presided syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University.

The syndicate approved different projects of Nishtar Burn Unit.

Dr Yasmeen informed that revolutionary steps were being taken in the health sector.

The establishment of Nishtar-II would surely help reduce burden of patients on the existing hospitals.

She said that house job officers were deputed purely on merit in the Nishtar hospital.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, MS Nishtar Dr Aashique Malik, MPAs Saleem Labar, Waseem Khan Badozai, and Sabeen Gull were also present.

