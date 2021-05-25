No hot words exchange between members: IRSA Spokesman

The Spokesman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has strongly contradicted exchange of hot words between the members during the today's meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has strongly contradicted exchange of hot words between the members during the today's meeting.

Khalid Idress Rana said the meeting was convened to review the water situation in the dams.

Keeping in view water situation in the rivers, it was decided to continue the water distribution as per the decisions taken in the meeting on May 21.

He said member Sindh objected use of 500 cusecs water by the Punjab from Taunsa- Panjnad Link Canal.

However, Member Punjab pleaded under Article 14 (b) of the Water Accord, every province could take water share from any canal.