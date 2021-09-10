No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Khan Friday told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that housing schemes would not be constructed over agriculture land which is the basic criteria of establishing new residential facilities.

He was responding to query of Jamat i Islami legislator, Inayat Ullah about basic criteria for constructing housing schemes.

Provincial housing minister told that new housing schemes are in great demand but agriculture land would not be used for the purpose of constructing new residential schemes.

He said that province is facing shortage of about 700,000 to 900,000 houses and advertisements for land sharing have already been given.

He said that 95 percent civil work has been completed on two phases of Jalozai Housing Scheme and allotment of plots has been completed.

The minister informed that rupees one billion has been deposited with WAPDA for construction of grid stations and added that work on these grid stations would start in two months. He said that government desires that scheme should complete in five months period.

He said that 95 percent work of electricity and gas provision in Havelian Housing scheme has been completed.

He said that people have been given allotments in Sorezai Hosing Scheme that is part of Naya Pakistan Housing Project but the government is facing problems relating to local population and land grabbers that would be resolved very soon.