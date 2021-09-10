UrduPoint.com

No Housing Scheme On Agricultural Land; KP Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembly told

Provincial Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Khan Friday told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that housing schemes would not be constructed over agriculture land which is the basic criteria of establishing new residential facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Khan Friday told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that housing schemes would not be constructed over agriculture land which is the basic criteria of establishing new residential facilities.

He was responding to query of Jamat i Islami legislator, Inayat Ullah about basic criteria for constructing housing schemes.

Provincial housing minister told that new housing schemes are in great demand but agriculture land would not be used for the purpose of constructing new residential schemes.

He said that province is facing shortage of about 700,000 to 900,000 houses and advertisements for land sharing have already been given.

He said that 95 percent civil work has been completed on two phases of Jalozai Housing Scheme and allotment of plots has been completed.

The minister informed that rupees one billion has been deposited with WAPDA for construction of grid stations and added that work on these grid stations would start in two months. He said that government desires that scheme should complete in five months period.

He said that 95 percent work of electricity and gas provision in Havelian Housing scheme has been completed.

He said that people have been given allotments in Sorezai Hosing Scheme that is part of Naya Pakistan Housing Project but the government is facing problems relating to local population and land grabbers that would be resolved very soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Naya Pakistan WAPDA Agriculture Havelian Gas Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year ..

Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year; study finds

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

1 minute ago
 Police officers directed to conduct surprise visit ..

Police officers directed to conduct surprise visits of police stations

1 minute ago
 US Lawmakers Call for Review of Causes of Afghan G ..

US Lawmakers Call for Review of Causes of Afghan Government Collapse - Letter

1 minute ago
 Rain likely in Capital, upper parts of country

Rain likely in Capital, upper parts of country

6 minutes ago
 Preventive measures to ease handling of over 90% o ..

Preventive measures to ease handling of over 90% oral diseases: President

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.