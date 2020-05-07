UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Huge Delay In Vaccine Development For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:46 AM

No huge delay in vaccine development for COVID-19

There is no huge delay in the vaccine development for COVID-19, said by leading American expert Prof. Dr. Saad B. Omer while delivering his lecture at the online seminar arranged by COMSTECH today for OIC countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):There is no huge delay in the vaccine development for COVID-19, said by leading American expert Prof. Dr. Saad B. Omer while delivering his lecture at the online seminar arranged by COMSTECH today for OIC countries.

He described the vaccine development process in detail by discussing all technical aspects involved in the process.

He informed that the fast-track vaccine development is currently underway. Human trials have been started and there is no huge delay in vaccine development for COVID-19.

He provided a detailed account of various vaccines which are in the process of development against COVID-19, and explained how vaccines work against the viral pathogens.

At the outset of his lecture, Prof. Dr. Saad B. Omer said that it is not to stigmatized any disease any country or nation and there is a need of empowering the scientists to lead in making critical decisions, avoid fake news and false assurances.

Despite lockdown, social distancing is not possible or practical at home, many of the infections are of familial origin - originate between the family.

To cope with the pandemic he suggested to test, trace contact, quarantine asymptomatic carriers, reduce household transmission and practice social distancing.

He informed that the outbreak in South Asia is slower than the Europe, and the doubling time of cases is seven days.

By answering a question seeking his opinion on complete lockdown or smart lockdown, he stressed that nations should be pre-emptive, don't wait for cases to rise.

Countries that reacted quickly, proactively succeeded in slowing down the spread, whereas those countries which were not proactive saw exponential rise in cases.

He suggested go early, test, trace contacts and ease lockdown slowly, smartly and sector wise.

To a question about easing lockdown while there is no therapy, no vaccine, he replied that it depends on the rate of cases, if cases are rising rapidly then nations should have appropriate strategy to cope with the situation.

He suggested to ease lockdown carefully by implementing all suggested safety measures.

Participants from various cities of Pakistan, and other OIC countries such as Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh and Egypt joined the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Europe Egypt Lead Azerbaijan Nigeria Family All From Asia OIC

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

6 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

21 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

36 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.