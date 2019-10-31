(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir said here on Thursday said there was no hurdle whatsoever for marchers of JUIF march in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and supporters are free to move to Islamabad for participation in the so called Azadi march.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajmal Wazir said people are still unaware about the agenda of JUIF's march. He said directions of the government negotiating committee formed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, were being followed in letter and spirit and all the roads including motorways were opened for the marchers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas.

He said the government would not create hurdle in way of peaceful march. Owing to Government's effective security measures, he said no untoward incident has been reported during the march.

Wazir said all roads were opened in the province and no hurdles were created what so ever for the marchers. To a question, he said it is up to the transporters to participate in the march or otherwise. He said the government was following agreement inked with JUIF leadership regarding holding of march in Islamabad and expressed the hope that JUIF would also follow it.

"The JUIF's supporters and oppositions parties who are holding peaceful march within constitutional limits, are being allowed," he said, adding despite free hands, the JUIF and opposition parties have failed to attract people in the so called Azadi march.

He said the march has been rejected by people in Sindh and Punjab provinces keeping in view of poor attendance of JUIF's supporters in all big cities through which the march was passed through.

Ajmal Wazir said Rahim Yar Khan's tragic incident of Railways was a big tragedy on which the entire nation should be united. He said Government and people of KP equally shared the grief and pain through which the victims' families of the tragic incident were passing through.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized Kashmir issue and his historic address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been appreciated at world level. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed human rights abuses and atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in most effective way at UNGA.

He said the country's economy was in shamble when the present elected government took over in 2018 and was near to bankruptcy. However, the PTI Government has worked day and night for improving the economy and today the country's economy was moving on forward and right direction.