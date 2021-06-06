UrduPoint.com
No Hurdle In Budget's Approval: Governor Sarwar

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that there was no impediment in the approval of Federal and provincial budgets as national, provincial assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties had already staged rallies against the government and still if they want to take to the streets, it was their wish but the government was strong and stable and the opposition itself had become divided.

Punjab Governor said that political opponents were pursuing a policy of non-compliance, but all international institutions, including the IMF, were acknowledging Pakistan's economic growth. "We have no threats from the protests of the opposition" he said.

To a question, Governor said that he had been advising the opposition before and still wanted to tell them that the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would not go anywhere with their protest, so it would be better for the opposition if they play a positive role in the parliament instead of taking to the streets and wait for the general elections in 2023.

To another query, he said that all the members of Tarin group met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which left no doubt that they were with the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was still their leader. Therefore, they would also stand with the government in the budget at the federal and provincial levels, and the budgets would be easily passed, he maintained.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear stance that re-establishing ties with India would be a betrayal to Kashmir, adding that regional peace was not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute and India could no longer silence the voice of Kashmiris with violence.

