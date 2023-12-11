No hurdle in holding elections in-time: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that there was no hurdle in holding the general elections in the country in accordance with the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that there was no hurdle in holding the general elections in the country in accordance with the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking in a private news channel talk show, he said that the announcement for the election date should end all the speculations.

He also ruled out any change in the polling date and said that the elections would take place on February 8, 2024.

The environment for holding the polls was conducive, he said, recalling different sort of situations during various general elections including 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Solangi said it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections and the government would provide all-out assistance in that regard.

He said the government had been releasing the required funds to the ECP for holding the polls. Security would also be ensured for conducting the general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

All political parties were fully allowed to carry out their political activities in all the four provinces, the minister noted.

To a query, he said that the caretaker government had no objection on any political activity by any registered political party.

The minister said the caretaker government was making all-out efforts to ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties.