UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Hurdle In Passage Of Budgets: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

No hurdle in passage of budgets: Governor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday there was no hurdle in the passage of Federal and provincial budgets as all allies were with the government.

He said this while talking to the media on the inauguration of new building of government school in Chak No.515-GB of Toba Tek Singh, and a water filtration plant by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chak No.289-GB Pir Mahal and solar system in Toba Tek Singh campus of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, adding that work was underway on Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects worth Rs 5 billion. The incumbent government was taking practical steps to improve education, health and others sectors, he added.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing principled politics and his only aim was to see Pakistan a developed and prosper country.

He said that opposition's war of words on the budget was tantamount to public enmity, whereas, the government and its allies were on the same page which would help in getting the budget passed easily.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite the corona pandemic, the federal as well as Punjab governments had allocated sufficient funds for education, health, clean drinking water and public welfare projects.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and all promises made with the public would be fulfilled, adding the government had also taken exemplary steps to root out corruption and to bring reforms in public institutions.

Regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the Punjab Governor said the Punjab government had allocated sufficient funds for clean drinking water in the budget for next fiscal year.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working expeditiously for the provision of safe and potable water in the cities as well as in the villages. No impediment in the provision of safe drinking water would be tolerated and the promise of providing safe drinking water would be fulfilled at the earliest, he added.

MNA Riaz Ahmad Fatiana, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Hajji MohammadRamzan and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Same Toba Tek Singh Pir Mahal Media All Government Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Opposition

Recent Stories

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

35 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

52 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

54 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.