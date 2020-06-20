UrduPoint.com
No Hurdle In Passage Of Finance Bill 2020-21: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the Center and Punjab would easily manage the passage of the Finance Bill 2020-21.

Talking to a delegation at the Governor's House here, he said the coalition political parties stood by the PTI-led government in the Center and Punjab and would continue their support.

The Governor Punjab said the government had conducted a first-ever transparent investigation into the sugar and flour scandals and the concerned agencies, including the NAB, would take action against those responsible with complete independence.

"There will be no compromise on transparency, rule of law and constitution in the country", he reassured government's commitment. He said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was ensuring transparency and merit at every forum.

The Governor Punjab said the government was in touch with all on the issue of allies as far as the budget was concerned and the opposition would once again face disappointment. He said the opposition had earlier said that the sugar scandal would not be investigated, but when the investigation was completed, the opposition said that the inquiry report would not be made public by the government, but all the claims of the opposition proved to be false.

Sarwar said the government had brought all the issues of the sugar scandal before the nation and all this was happening for the first time in the history of the country, adding that it was also a proof that corruption and injustice to the people would not be tolerated.

The Governor Punjab said as promised the PTI-led government had freed all the institutions in the country including NAB from political interference and was taking practical steps to strengthen the institutions because only the strengthening of institutions would make Pakistan stronger. He said the institutions were destroyed in the past due to the political interference by the past rulers but now there was no question of any kind of political interference.

The Governor Punjab said that unfortunately coronavirus was out of control in the country and the main reason was that the people did not take coronavirus seriously, adding that the time had come that all sections including political parties, lawyers should unite against the deadly virus. He said those who did not follow SOPs would not be able to escape punishment.

