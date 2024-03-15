No IAEA Official Visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:46 PM
The Foreign Office Spokesperson Friday said no official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was currently visiting Pakistan, nor any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson Friday said no official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was currently visiting Pakistan, nor any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA.
In response to media queries regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan, the Spokesperson in a statement said, “Any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news."
Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023. This Ministry had issued briefings to the media on the occasion, she added.
Recent Stories
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered3 minutes ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar23 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia23 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ21 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur19 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases19 minutes ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU19 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 142 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago