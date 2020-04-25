No iftar party allows during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Saturday has said no lftar party will be allowed during Ramazan this year in the district due to the COVID-19.

He said the entire focus of the district administration during this Ramadan would be on protecting the lives of the people from the coronavirus pandemic.