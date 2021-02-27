UrduPoint.com
No Illegal Profiteering To Be Allowed, Says AC Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:55 PM

No illegal profiteering to be allowed, says AC Khar

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir visited various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir visited various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao.

Seven shopkeepers were arrested for trespassing. AC Kharfazal-ur-Rehman said that no one will be allowed to engage in illegal profiteering and legal action will be taken against those who trespass the official price list.

More Stories From Pakistan

